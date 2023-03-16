Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday

Reuters
16 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
16 March, 2023, 12:50 pm

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with people in Zaman Park, after security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan&#039;s supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Musa Virk Via Twitter/via REUTERS
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stands with people in Zaman Park, after security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan March 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Musa Virk Via Twitter/via REUTERS

A Pakistan high court on Thursday barred police operation for another day to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his aide said.

The court had on Wednesday intervened to tamp down clashes between Khan's supporters and police after both sides suffered scores of injuries in pitched battles outside his Lahore house.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the court has extended the bar on police operation until Friday.

Reuters couldn't verify the court order independently.

