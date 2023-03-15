Pak govt's attempt to arrest him is 'totally illegal,' says Imran Khan

FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, where is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan, on Nov. 4, 2022. Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the Pak government's attempt to arrest him is "totally illegal".

"[The government] want to remove me from the electoral contest because they are petrified by the popularity of my party," he said during an interview with Al Jazeera.

Earlier on Tuesday (14 March) police clashed with Imran Khan's supporters outside his residence in Lahore as they tried to detain him on a court order. He is facing allegations he sold state gifts while in office. He says the case is politically motivated.

There was a tense situation outside his compound in Lahore on Tuesday as police tried to force their way in. Officers fired tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Khan, who threw stones and bricks.

Imran Khan 70, claimed there was "no reason" for police to arrest him on Tuesday as he had taken protective bail until Saturday. He also said the government was determined to put him behind bars after previous failed attempts.

"I am mentally prepared that I'm going to be spending my night in a cell. I don't know how many nights, but I'm all prepared for that," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistani minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the move had nothing to do with elections and police were only complying with court orders to arrest him over corruption cases.

She claimed that Khan was using his party workers, women and children as human shields to evade arrest and stoke unrest.