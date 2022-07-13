Next UK leader must tackle economic decline, think tank says

People queue for food in the financial district of Canary Wharf as it was announced that British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People queue for food in the financial district of Canary Wharf as it was announced that British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Britain's next prime minister cannot rely on promises of tax cuts to tackle the country's economic underperformance, which has left middle- and low-income households worse off than in similar European countries, a think tank said.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said whoever won the race to lead the ruling Conservative Party should focus more on speeding up growth and reducing inequality.

"We underestimate the scale of our relative decline and are far from serious about the nature of our economy or the scale of change required to make a difference," Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said.

The think tank, which specialises on issues facing low-income households, said the country's next leader had to go far beyond the promises of tax cuts that have dominated the early stages of the campaign. 

Britain's shortfall in productivity compared with France and Germany had almost trebled since the global financial crisis began in 2008, costing 3,700 pounds ($4,400) of lost output per person, it said in a report on Wednesday.

As a result, pay had stagnated and 8 million younger workers had never experienced a period of sustained rising real wages.

While Britain's top 10% of households by income were richer than in many other European countries, middle-income households were 9% poorer than in France and the poorest fifth were more than 20% worse off than in France and Germany, it said.

Boris Johnson's successor should develop Britain's services industry, boost investment in skills, fix the differences in productivity between regions and raise taxes on wealth rather than work, the report said.

Separately on Wednesday, one of Britain's main employer groups called on the Conservative Party leadership candidates to come up with ways to boost business investment through tax incentives alongside other corporate tax reforms.

Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, asked the government not to "get stuck in limbo" as the contest played out between now and early September.

"Business confidence is falling, exacerbated by a sense of drift and the politicisation of economic policy," he said in an open letter to the candidates.

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

7m | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

52m | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

14h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

James Webb Space Telescope discovers the unknown

14h | Videos

