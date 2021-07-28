'Need to come together to defeat BJP': Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi

Politics

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

'Need to come together to defeat BJP': Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the talks that are significant amid opposition moves to join forces for a united fight in the 2024 national election

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:34 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

India's West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesdayin their first interaction since the two parties contested as rivals in the Bengal election in April-May.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present in the talks that are significant amid opposition moves to join forces for a united fight in the 2024 national election, reports the NDTV.

"Sonia ji invited me for a cup of tea and Rahul ji is also there. We discussed Pegasus and the Covid situation in the country. We also discussed the unity of the opposition. It was a very good meeting, positive meeting. To defeat the BJP, everybody needs to come together. Everyone will have to work together," Banerjee said after the 45-minute interaction with Sonia Gandhi, with whom she has always had cordial ties.

The Bengal Chief Minister, in Delhi for five days, had met with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma yesterday. After the Gandhis, Banerjee also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Since her Bengal victory, Mamata Banerjee has emerged as a pivotal figure in the opposition's attempts to consolidate anti-BJP forces ahead of the next general election.

Banerjee won despite an aggressive campaign by the BJP, which staked all its top leaders and its mighty election machinery on Mission Bengal. The election is now held up by many in the opposition as a template for taking on the BJP in future polls.

In Delhi for the first time after the win, the Chief Minister has lined up meetings with several key opposition leaders.

"Poore desh me khela hoga. It's a continuous process... When general elections come (2024), it will be (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi vs country," she told reporters earlier on Wednesday.

"After the parliament session there will be talks, there should be a common platform to work together. I am meeting Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal. I spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav yesterday. We will be talking to all parties."

On who could lead an opposition front, she replied: "I am not a political astrologer, it depends on the situation."

Asked to comment on the view - bolstered by a series of listless Congress campaigns - that the grand old party is now a weak link for the opposition, Ms Banerjee said: "I don't want to interfere in the internal math of any political party. But I think Sonia Gandhi wants opposition unity."

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said she was open to an opposition front but any such grouping would be impossible without the Congress.

Since its failed outing in Bengal, the Congress has sought to demonstrate its goodwill towards the Trinamool.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Mamata Banerjee / Sonia Gandhi / BJP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

4h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 