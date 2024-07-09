NATO Washington summit: Who are the leaders to watch?

Flags flutter as the NATO foreign ministers' meeting takes place at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

Leaders of NATO's 32 member countries meet this week in Washington for a summit of the transatlantic security alliance, with further military and financial support for Ukraine high on the agenda.

But much of the focus will be on US President Joe Biden as some in his own Democratic Party call for him to drop his run for a second term.

The clamour follows Biden's weak performance in a debate last month against his rival in the Nov. 5 presidential election, former Republican President Donald Trump.

The outcome of the election could change the course of Washington's foreign policy.

Here are some of the leaders to watch this week at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's meeting:

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Joe Biden - The US president faces a critical week as he tries to shore up an election campaign that has been on defence since a shaky June 27 debate against Trump that raised questions about Biden's ability to govern for another 4-1/2 years. Biden, 81, will hold talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, among others, amid rising pressure from US congressional Democrats calling on him to end his re-election bid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

Volodymyr Zelenskiy - In addition to drumming up more support to help repel Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian president is expected to push for a quicker path to entering NATO than the alliance has so far been willing to offer.

Keir Starmer looks on as the counting of votes continues during the UK election in London, 5 July 2024. Photo: Reuters

Keir Starmer - The new British prime minister will make his first international trip after leading the Labour Party to a landslide victory in Britain's parliamentary election last week. Starmer has pledged to maintain the previous Conservative government's approach towards Ukraine by continuing to support Kyiv in its war against Russia's invasion.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a national tribute for late French historian and former Permanent Secretary of the Academie Francaise Helene Carrere d'Encausse at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

Emmanuel Macron - The French president will be in Washington days after losing much of his political power in a snap election. The decision to call the election stunned Macron's close allies and opponents alike, and some in his own camp denounced the move as reckless. After its second round of voting on Sunday, France faces a chaotic hung parliament.

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

Viktor Orban - The Hungarian prime minister, a critic of Western military aid to Ukraine and the EU leader with the warmest relations with Russia and China, will be in Washington after a surprise visit to Beijing on Monday to discuss a potential Ukraine peace deal. Hungary assumed the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union last week, and Orban has since visited Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. His Russia trip angered other European leaders, who said he had no EU mandate to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson addresses the media ahead of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/ File Photo

Ulf Kristersson - The Swedish prime minister will represent his country at its first NATO summit since joining the alliance in March. Ahead of his trip, Kristersson said Sweden fully supports the idea that Ukraine's future lies in NATO.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks at an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Daewoung Kim

Yoon Suk Yeol - The South Korean president, who has pushed for greater security ties with Europe and other U.S. allies to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, plans to discuss the threat Pyongyang poses to Europe by deepening military ties with Russia.

File photo of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Reuters

Justin Trudeau - The Canadian prime minister, under pressure as his Liberal government trails the main opposition party in polls, could face renewed questions about Ottawa's defence spending lagging the 2% of gross domestic product agreed by NATO allies. In a policy update this year, the Trudeau government pledged billions more for the armed forces to increase military spending from 1.4% of GDP to 1.76% by 2030.