NATO offers arms talks with Russia to avert 'real risk' of conflict

Politics

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

NATO offers arms talks with Russia to avert 'real risk' of conflict

Stoltenberg said after four hours of talks between alliance ambassadors and a Russian delegation in Brussels that NATO would not let Moscow dictate security arrangements to other countries and create dangerous spheres of influence

Reuters
12 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 09:57 pm
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen during NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance&#039;s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen during NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2022. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Summary:

  • NATO says it's willing to discuss missiles, confidence measures
  • Stoltenberg: 'Real risk for new armed conflict in Europe'
  • No compromise on right of countries to determine own security

NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments but would not allow Moscow to veto Ukraine's ambition to join the alliance, warning of a real risk of a new war in Europe.

The offer by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed only a fraction of the sweeping demands presented by Russia, which has forced the West to the negotiating table by massing some 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. It was not immediately clear how Moscow would respond.

Stoltenberg said after four hours of talks between alliance ambassadors and a Russian delegation in Brussels that NATO would not let Moscow dictate security arrangements to other countries and create dangerous spheres of influence.

"There is a real risk for new armed conflict in Europe," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia," he said. "Our differences will not be easy to bridge, but it is a positive sign that all NATO allies and Russia sat down around the same table and engaged on substantive topics."

Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine but says it needs a series of guarantees for its own security, including a halt to any further NATO expansion and a withdrawal of alliance forces from central and eastern European nations that joined it after the Cold War.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who led the US delegation in talks with Russia in Geneva on Monday, said she had not heard anything new from the Russian side in Brussels.

She told reporters it was hard to understand why a nuclear-armed Russia felt threatened by its much smaller neighbour and was conducting live-fire exercises near its border.

"What is this about? Is this about invasion? Is this about intimidation? Is this about trying to be subversive? I don't know, but it is not conducive to getting to diplomatic solutions," she said.

Russia had not given any commitment to de-escalate, she said, but nor had it said it would not do so.

High price 

Stoltenberg said any use of Russian force against Ukraine would be a serious political mistake for which Russia would pay a high price.

US Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a bill to impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and key banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's position that only Ukraine and NATO can decide whether Ukraine becomes a member - a prospect NATO promised it, in principle, as far back as 2008.

However, he said NATO was ready for further talks with Moscow on issues including arms control, missile deployments and confidence-building measures. Russia had asked for time to come back with an answer on this, he added.

Sherman said it was important that Russia had not rejected the idea of more discussions.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who headed Moscow's delegation, was due to brief reporters later.

Russia has accused the West of failing to appreciate the urgency of its demands, and said it is not prepared to allow negotiations to drag on indefinitely.

It says NATO's expansion from 16 members at the end of the Cold War to 30 now - including a large group of ex-communist states in central and eastern Europe - poses a threat to its security and it needs to draw "red lines" now to protect itself.

Top News / World+Biz

NATO / NATO-Russia / Nato arms talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

10h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

12h | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1d | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

2h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

5h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

7h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found