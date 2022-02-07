NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says

NATO flag is seen during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Silver Arrow in Adazi, Latvia October 5, 2019. Photo :Reuters
NATO is considering a longer-term military posture in eastern Europe to strengthen its defences, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

"We are considering more longer-term adjustments to our posture, presence, in the eastern part of the alliance. No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO", he told reporters in Brussels.

NATO currently has troops rotating in and out of eastern Europe, a so-called persistent, but not permanent, presence.

