Modi's party set for landslide election win in India's Gujarat state

Politics

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

Modi's party set for landslide election win in India's Gujarat state

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 11:34 am
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote during the second and last phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote during the second and last phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, December 5, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was headed for a landslide victory in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalist party ahead of general elections due in 2024.

The western industrial state is a bastion of the BJP, which has not lost state assembly elections there since 1995. Modi was Gujarat's chief minister for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.

The BJP led in more that 80% of seats out of a total 182 in early counting of votes and was on its way to wrest a larger majority than in 2017, when it won 99 seats in the last state assembly elections.

The party was also set to surpass its best results in Gujarat when it won 127 seats in 2002.

Modi remains widely popular in the country, partly due to economic growth and also because of his strong base among India's Hindu majority population, despite critics pointing to rising inflation, unemployment and growing religious polarisation.

He is eyeing a third term as prime minister in 2024 and campaigned extensively across the state in the run up to the Gujarat vote.

The BJP's main opposition in Gujarat came from the Indian National Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement.

The 137-year-old Congress party led in 26 seats, far below the 77 seats it won in 2017, while the AAP was ahead in nine seats having won none the last time.

In another state election in the small northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was also hoping to ride on Modi's aggressive campaigning to retain power. The BJP and the Congress were neck and neck for seats in the 68-seat assembly.

Victories in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will come as a welcome boost for the BJP, which lost control of the municipal corporation in the national capital Delhi to the AAP, in results announced on Wednesday.

World+Biz / South Asia

India / politics / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

2h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

3h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

3h | Panorama
Recessions lead the investors to take money out of stocks and other risky investments, and are willing to accept low returns in safe, long-term fixed income investments. Photo: Reuters

What the inverted yield curve says about the next recession

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

2h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

15h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points