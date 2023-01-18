Modi's connect with Muslims advice to BJP workers 400 days before 2024 polls

Politics

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

Modi's connect with Muslims advice to BJP workers 400 days before 2024 polls

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 11:51 am
Narendra Modi will join his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and US President Joe Biden for the I2U2 Summit. Photo: Reuters
Narendra Modi will join his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and US President Joe Biden for the I2U2 Summit. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to reach out to minorities, including Muslims, without expecting votes.

In his valedictory address at the BJP's two-day national executive meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi reportedly spoke about areas where the party needs to be strengthened ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The PM called upon BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return," ANI quoted sources as saying.

He also told members to visit universities and churches.

Modi said under the resolution of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', all states should cooperate with each other and be accommodative of each others' language and culture.

Modi also noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and asked party members to serve every section with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the BJP and lead the country in every aspect.

He also suggested party workers refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues such as movies as they put the party's development agenda on the back burner.

Some party leaders often take a critical stance on movies, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' being the latest example, for "hurting" people's feelings.

Modi said people in 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrongdoings" that took place under previous governments.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi emphasised on reaching out to all sections of society and said his speech was not of a political leader but of a statesman underlining that kept the nation above the party.

Modi referred to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which was recently held in Varanasi, to celebrate ancient spiritual ties between the two regions and asked party members to connect with different cultures.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / Narendra Modi / BJP / Indian Muslim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

3h | Panorama
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

2h | Panorama
In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

2h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

15h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

17h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC