Malaysia's former Prime Minister and the leader of Perikatan Nasional Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during the party's campaign for the general election at Ulu Klang, Selangor, Malaysia November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament.

Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach the numbers needed to form the government.