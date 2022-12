Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim signing a document as he clocks in to the Prime Minister office on his first day holding the premier position at Putrajaya, Malaysia November 25, 2022. Malaysian Department of Information/Wazari Wazir/Handout via REUTERS

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will announce his cabinet line-up on Friday, state news agency Bernama reported.

The report did not state what time the announcement would be made.

Anwar was appointed as premier by Malaysia's king last week, after an election that saw no coalition winning a simple majority.