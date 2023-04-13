Macron says France won't be US 'vassal' on Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden stand together onstage during an official State Arrival Ceremony for President Macron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday (12 April) that being a US ally did not mean being a "vassal", after he gave a controversial interview on the subject of Taiwan.

"Being an ally does not mean being a vassal... doesn't mean that we don't have the right to think for ourselves," Macron told a press conference in Amsterdam at the end of a state visit to the Netherlands.

Macron also said that "France is for the status quo on Taiwan" and sought a "peaceful resolution of the situation".