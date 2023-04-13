Macron says France won't be US 'vassal' on Taiwan
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday (12 April) that being a US ally did not mean being a "vassal", after he gave a controversial interview on the subject of Taiwan.
"Being an ally does not mean being a vassal... doesn't mean that we don't have the right to think for ourselves," Macron told a press conference in Amsterdam at the end of a state visit to the Netherlands.
Macron also said that "France is for the status quo on Taiwan" and sought a "peaceful resolution of the situation".