Macron heads to blue-collar France in search of more votes

Politics

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Macron heads to blue-collar France in search of more votes

Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 duel pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a euro-sceptic nationalist

Reuters
11 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:24 am
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia&#039;s aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron will take his hunt for extra votes to the industrial heartlands of northern France on Monday, a blue-collar stronghold of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen who he will face in an April 24 presidential runoff vote.

Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 duel pitting a pro-European economic liberal against a euro-sceptic nationalist.

Polls predict a close-fought second round with one survey projecting Macron will win with just 51% of the vote and 49% for Le Pen. The gap is so tight that victory either way is within the margin of error.

"Let's make no mistake, nothing has been decided yet," Macron told his cheering supporters after partial results showed him qualifying for the runoff.

He took aim at his far-right rival over the financing of her populist economic agenda that would see the retirement age cut to 60 for those who start work before 20, income tax scrapped for the under-30s and VAT on energy reduced to 5.5% from 20%.

Speaking of his own manifesto, Macron said: "Do you want a France that speaks of full employment and is serious about financing its welfare state, its pensioners, its schools, hospitals and public services?"

Macron supporters and some of his campaign insiders have said he must now focus on wooing the left.

Le Pen won 33% of the votes in the northern Hauts-de-France region. Left-wing candidates won a combined 27-28% of the vote in the area. How the left's votes are redistributed nationally will be a key factor in the second-round vote's outcome.

Le Pen has patiently detoxified the image of her far-right party and brought it closer to the mainstream at a time France has also lurched to the right in the wake of Islamist attacks. Even so, her softer, less combative manner belies a hardline anti-immigrant programme.

But it has been her focus on the cost-of-living issues troubling millions that has helped her tap into a widespread discontent towards rulers as she has toured towns and villages across France.

She said voters were making a choice between two opposite visions of France: "one of division, injustice and disorder imposed by Emmanuel Macron for the benefit of a few, the other a rallying together of French people around social justice and protection."

The yield on French 5- and 10-year government bonds hit multi-year highs ahead of the first round as the race tightened.

Morgan Stanley said in a briefing note that it expected spreads between French and German 10-year bonds to "hover close to the current level until the outcome of the second round".

World+Biz / Europe

France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

1h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

1h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

1h | Panorama
Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

Things to carry with you during the Baishakh festivities

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

15h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

15h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

16h | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance