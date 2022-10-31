Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil; wishes pour in

Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures at an election night gathering on the day of the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 30, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.

Lula also invited international cooperation to preserve the Amazon rainforest and said he will seek fair global trade rather than trade deals that "condemn our country to be an eternal exporter of raw materials."

World leaders rushed to congratulate Brazil's leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election and defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's most right-wing government in decades, in a runoff election on Sunday.

Here are some of the reactions:

Latin America leaders on Sunday congratulated Brazil's Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva after he won a third term as president of the largest country in South America, consolidating the region's "pink tide" of elected leftist leaders.

His victory over far-right president Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil joining Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru in a growing leftist bloc.

"Long live Lula," tweeted Colombia's Gustavo Petro, who in June was elected his country's first leftist president.

Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro, winning 50.9% of votes. The 77-year-old's inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 1.

He has promised to return to state-led economic policies, increased social welfare assistance and greater protection for the Amazon rainforest.

The pink tide first described a wave of leftist governments that emerged in the early 2000s starting with Venezuela's Hugo Chavez and Bolivia's Evo Morales, as well as Lula himself. Countries over the following decade swung to the right.

But the pink tide returned as rampant inflation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led frustrated voters in Latin America to ditch mainstream parties and follow promises of greater social spending.

"Congratulations brother," wrote Bolivian President Luis Arce. "Your victory strengthens democracy and integration in Latin America."

"Democracy won today in Brazil," said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose ties to Lula were frequently cited by Bolsonaro to question the Workers Party's commitment to democracy.

"Long live the people who are dedicated to being free, sovereign and independent."

US President Joe Biden congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his victory on Sunday in "free, fair and credible elections," and said he looks forward to continued cooperation between the countries.

Leftist Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff that marked a stunning comeback for Lula and the end of Brazil's most right-wing government in decades.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Brazilians in a tweet "for exercising their right to vote and reaffirming the strength of their democracy."

The United States "looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with President-Elect Lula as we build a democratic, prosperous, and equitable hemisphere," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for his win in Brazil's presidential election, adding in a Twitter post that the two leaders would "renew ties of friendship between their countries".