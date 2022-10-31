Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts

Politics

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:48 am

Related News

Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts

Reuters
31 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 11:48 am
Brazil&#039;s former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads the &#039;march of victory&#039;, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 29, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads the 'march of victory', in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 29, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly won Sunday's election, has been cagey about potential Cabinet choices while on the campaign trail, but some names of trusted allies are expected to be in the new government on January 1.

They include Workers Party stalwarts Alexandre Padilha and Fernando Haddad, former governors Wellington Dias and Flavio Dino, and new allies Simone Tebet and Marina Silva who helped Lula defeat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Most speculation has focused on who will be his finance minister, which will be a major signal to investors of his commitment to fiscal discipline. If Lula has settled on his pick, he has not yet told even his closes aides.

"He banned any talk of this because in a tight election, anticipating names could have a negative impact," said a senior member of Lula's Workers Party who requested anonymity.

Two strong contenders for finance minister are Padilha, a former health minister, and Haddad, the former Sao Paulo mayor who lost his race for governor of the state on Sunday, according to sources in the Lula campaign.

They also gave a nod to Dias, who like Padilha has taken part in meetings with businessmen to discuss Lula's plans for the economy. However, one of the sources said Dias, a former Piaui governor who was elected to the Senate, had a stronger shot at being Lula's chief of staff.

Another Lula aide said Aloizio Mercadante, the coordinator of Lula's election program who has made financial markets wary with his interventionist proposals, would be a stronger name for planning minister than finance minister.

MARKET DARLING

Another candidate in the mix, met with eager speculation from investors, is market darling Henrique Meirelles, a former banker whom Lula appointed central bank governor at the start of his first presidency in 2003.

Meirelles was finance minister in the government that replaced impeached President Dilma Rousseff in 2016, drawing lasting ire from some in the Workers Party.

Lula has not released details of his economic plans or how he would pay for extending more generous welfare benefits next year. That would require changes to Brazil's constitutional spending cap, which has led to much speculation about Lula's commitment to fiscal discipline.

Flavio Dino, the former Maranhao governor who also won a Senate seat, is very likely to be in the Cabinet and could be Lula's justice minister, the sources said.

Tebet, a centrist senator who placed third in the presidential race before campaigning for Lula in his runoff against Bolsonaro, will likely be rewarded with a Cabinet post.

She would be a strong pick for agriculture minister, sources said, as she comes from farm state Mato Grosso do Sul, although she has said publicly she would rather be education minister.

Marina Silva, who was Lula's environment minister when he first assumed the presidency in 2003, but fell out with his government and left in 2008 to found Brazil's Green Party, also campaigned for him against Bolsonaro. Sources said she is slated to take a new government role coordinating the fight against climate change by promoting for "green" economic development.

World+Biz

Brazil / Brazil election / Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

54m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

3h | Panorama
With support from ICRC and CRP, they are now dreaming big. Photo: ICRC

Motivated, fit and skilled: How physically challenged cricketers defy all odds

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

14h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

16h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport