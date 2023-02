Presidents of Bangladesh since independence

The ruling Awami League, which holds an absolute majority in the parliament, nominated Md Shahabuddin Chuppu as the next President of Bangladesh.

Let's take a look at the list of people who have been the President of Bangladesh since independence -

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Tenure: 17 April 1971 - 12 January 1972

Party: Bangladesh Awami League

Syed Nazrul Islam

Tenure: 17 April 1971 - 12 January 1972

Party: Bangladesh Awami League

Abu Sayeed Chowdhury

Tenure: 12 January 1972 - 24 December 1973

Bangladesh Awami League

Mohammad Mohammadullah

Tenure: 24 December 1973 - 27 January 1974

27 January 1974 25 January 1975

Party: Bangladesh Awami League

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Tenure: 25 January 1975 - 15 August 1975

Party: Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League

Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad

Tenure: 15 August 1975 - 6 November 1975

Party: Bangladesh Awami League

Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem

Tenure: 6 November 1975 - 21 April 1977

Party: Bangladesh Awami League

Ziaur Rahman

Tenure: 21 April 1977 - 30 May 1981

Party: Military /Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Abdus Sattar

Tenure: 30 May 1981 - 20 November 1981

20 November 1981 24 March 1982

Party: Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Ahsanuddin Chowdhury

Tenure: 27 March 1982 - 10 December 1983

Party: Independent

Hussain Muhammad Ershad

Tenure: 11 December 1983 - 6 December 1990

Party: Military / Jatiya Party

Shahabuddin Ahmed

Tenure: 6 December 1990 - 10 October 1991

Party: Independent

Abdur Rahman Biswas

Tenure: 1991 10 October 1991 - 9 October 1996

Party: Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Shahabuddin Ahmed

Tenure: 1996 9 October 1996 - 14 November 2001

Party: Independent

AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury

Tenure: 14 November 2001 - 21 June 2002

Party: Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Muhammad Jamiruddin Sircar

Tenure: 21 June 2002 - 6 September 2002

Party: Bangladesh Nationalist Party

Iajuddin Ahmed

Tenure: 6 September 2002 - 12 February 2009 6 years,

Party: Independent

Zillur Rahman

Tenure: 12 February 2009 - 20 March 2013

Party: Bangladesh Awami League

Mohammad Abdul Hamid

Tenure: 14 March 2013 - 24 April 2013

24 April 2013 - 24 April 2018

24 April 2018 - Present