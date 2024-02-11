Legal battles mount as PTI-backed candidates flood Pak courts alleging election rigging

Legal battles mount as PTI-backed candidates flood Pak courts alleging election rigging

Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan&#039;s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), protest outside the temporary election commission office demanding free and fair results of the election at Shahdarah in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), protest outside the temporary election commission office demanding free and fair results of the election at Shahdarah in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Legal challenges inundate the courts as candidates contest provisional results in their respective constituencies, aiming to sway the outcome.

Among those lodging such challenges are predominantly independent candidates with ties to the PTI, including notable figures like Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisera, former KP finance minister Taimoor Jhagra, ex-KP speaker Mahmood Jan, Islamabad-based lawyer Shuaib Shaheen, former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, and Rehana Dar, mother of Usman Dar, reports Dawn.

In Lahore, former PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Attaullah Tarar, and former defense minister Khawaja Asif face challenges to their victories in separate petitions before the high court. The petitions allege manipulation of Form 47s.

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party says it aims to form government

The petitioners claim that they were successful against their opponents as per the Form 45 handed to them. However, in their absence, their victories were allegedly turned into defeats in the Form 47. The have also alleged collusion in the alteration of election results and demand that the results of Form 47 be prepared according to the Form 45s, says Dawn.

Protests

Karachi police deployed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to disperse a Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) rally protesting alleged rigging in the general elections.

According to Dawn, Soldier Bazaar police Station House Officer (SHO) Shahzad Ilyas said that TLP workers tried to gather at a busy intersection at Numaish Chowrangi on main M A  Jinnah Road near Mazar-i-Quaid.

As law enforcers did not allow them to gather there, the TLP workers staged a sit-in at Nishtar Park in Soldier Bazaar, the SHO said, adding that the police resorted to "light" baton charges and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

TLP spokesperson Rehan Khan claimed that around 40 workers were detained while the SHO said around 17-18 activists were taken into custody. The detainees were later released without charges.

 

 

 

