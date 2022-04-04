Sri Lankan president asks opposition to join unity govt as protests mount

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 12:12 pm

Sri Lanka&#039;s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, and Sri Lanka&#039;s President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa are seen during his during the swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, and Sri Lanka's President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa are seen during his during the swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited the opposition to join a unity government as protests demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis spread across the island. 

Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties in parliament to accept cabinet posts and join the effort to seek solutions to the national crisis, his office said in a statement, reports the NDTV.

Earlier, several members of the cabinet in Sri Lanka, including the prime minister's son, have resigned, just days after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency following protests over a deepening economic crisis.

Sri Lankan cabinet resigns as economic crisis escalates

A new Sri Lankan Cabinet is expected to be sworn in today as part of the government's bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing economic hardships caused by the island nation's worst economic crisis.

Trading was halted on Sri Lanka's stock exchange seconds after it opened Monday when the blue-chip index dropped 5.92% following a mass cabinet resignation in the face of an economic crisis.

Sri Lankan central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday he submitted his resignation in the context of all cabinet ministers resigning. Cabraal announced his resignation in a Twitter post.

"#GoHomeRajapaksas" and "#GotaGoHome" have been trending for days on Twitter and Facebook in the island nation, which is battling severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

A critical lack of foreign currency has left Sri Lanka struggling to service its ballooning $51-billion foreign debt.

Sri Lanka is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

Protests flared up across the country with people breaking the government-imposed curfew across the country even amid a crackdown on protestors. Gotabaya Rajapaksa imposed a state of emergency on Friday (1 April), the day after a crowd attempted to storm his home in the capital Colombo, and a nationwide curfew was in effect until Monday (4 April) morning. 

At least 664 people were arrested for violating the curfew, officials said.

Internet service providers were ordered to block access to social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, but the blackout did not deter several small demonstrations across Sri Lanka.

The social media curbs were lifted in the second half of Sunday (3 April). 

Defying curfew orders, lawmakers from Sri Lanka's principal opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya staged an anti-government protest in Colombo against President Rajapaksa's move to impose a state of emergency and other restrictions.

