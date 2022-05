The Kuwait national flag flies at half-mast as the country starts mourning the death of Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters

A Kuwaiti Emiri decree accepted the resignation of the government on Tuesday, more than a month after it was submitted, state news agency KUNA reported.

The decree asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity, the report said.