Kremlin says Brazil's Ukraine plan deserves attention, hasn't seen any proposal from France

Politics

Reuters
18 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 04:52 pm

Related News

Kremlin says Brazil's Ukraine plan deserves attention, hasn't seen any proposal from France

Reuters
18 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 04:52 pm
Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves after a meeting with Brazil&#039;s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Brazil, April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov leaves after a meeting with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Brazil, April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Brazil's efforts to mediate in the conflict in Ukraine "deserved attention", but it had not seen any plans for a peace deal presented by France.

Bloomberg reported earlier that French President Emmanuel Macron was looking to approach China with a plan that could form the basis for talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva drew criticism from the United States on Monday for his recent comments suggesting the West had been "encouraging" the conflict by arming Ukraine. He said Washington should stop sending weapons to Ukraine and start talking about peace.

Lula has proposed establishing a group of countries not involved with the war to broker peace, telling reporters on Sunday he had discussed the idea with the leaders of China and the United Arab Emirates.

Asked about Lula's suggestion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "Any ideas that take account of Russia's interests deserve attention and certainly need to be listened to."

Various countries and world leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, France's Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, have tried to position themselves as possible peacemakers, nearly 14 months into the war.

Russia says it is open to talks but has made clear these would only take place on its own terms. It says Ukraine must accept the "new realities" on the ground - specifically its annexation of four Ukrainian territories, dismissed as illegal by Kyiv and the West.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it will not discuss peace or a ceasefire until Russian troops leave every inch of Ukraine's internationally recognised territory, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying any temporary truce would simply allow Russia to regroup for a future attack.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Macron was trying to work with China to devise a plan that could be used as a basis for talks between the two sides.

The Kremlin said it had seen the reports but had not been in touch with France on the issue. "We are not aware of the existence of any French plan, we have not received anything from the French side," Peskov said.

Top News / World+Biz

Kremlin / Ukraine peace deal / Brazil / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

4h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

5h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

5h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

2h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

1h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

7h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away