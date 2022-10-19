India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

Politics

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Mallikarjun Kharge, newly elected president of the Congress party, India&#039;s main opposition party, raises his hand with party colleague Shashi Tharoor at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Mallikarjun Kharge, newly elected president of the Congress party, India's main opposition party, raises his hand with party colleague Shashi Tharoor at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi, India, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

India's opposition Congress party on Wednesday declared veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge its new chief, the first person from outside the influential Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the beleaguered party's presidency in 24 years.

The Congress, which held an election for the post on Monday, hopes to revive its flagging fortunes with a new leader after losing two general elections and control of some state assemblies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Despite the change at the top of the Congress, the BJP, which advocates a hard-right, nationalist stance, appears to be in a strong position to win a third successive term in a general election due by 2024.

The 137-year-old Congress, which helped win India's independence from colonial power Britain and then dominated politics for decades, has long championed a secular polity.

Kharge, an 80-year-old from the lowest rung of India's caste system, is seen as a Gandhi family loyalist. He overwhelmingly won the party vote, defeating former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge was due to address media later on Wednesday.

Neelanjan Sircar, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research think tank, said the change at the top was a significant step for the party.

"This symbolic change of the president is a very powerful moment for the Congress," Sircar said.

"Its desire to change will have to reflect in organisational change on the ground."

Disgruntled senior party members have in recent months challenged the party's working under its interim president, Sonia Gandhi, who took charge after her son, Rahul Gandhi, resigned following the party's loss to the BJP in a 2019 general election.

Rahul Gandhi, speaking shortly before the party election result was announced, told reporters the new leader would call the shots.

"The Congress president is the supreme authority in the Congress party ... Every member reports to them."

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Mallikarjun Kharge / Indian Congress / Shashi Tharoor / Congress presidential election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

5h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

4h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

4h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

7h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

7h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

7h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays