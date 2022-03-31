Kenya's top court to issue final ruling on president's constitutional changes

Politics

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 03:24 pm

Related News

Kenya's top court to issue final ruling on president's constitutional changes

Reuters
31 March, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 03:24 pm
Kenya&#039;s President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) talks to opposition leader Raila Odinga during the Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) coalition conference which endorsed Raila Odinga as the Presidential candidate for this year&#039;s general elections in Nairobi, Kenya March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) talks to opposition leader Raila Odinga during the Azimio la Umoja (Declaration of Unity) coalition conference which endorsed Raila Odinga as the Presidential candidate for this year's general elections in Nairobi, Kenya March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

Kenya's Supreme Court is scheduled on Thursday to rule on President Uhuru Kenyatta's bid to make sweeping constitutional changes, which critics have seized and turned into a top issue for a presidential election this August.

Last year, the High Court and the Court of Appeal struck down the proposed amendments popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), prompting the government to appeal.

The Supreme Court, whose ruling is final, will settle seven questions raised by appellants, including whether the president acted illegally by initiating the amendments to the constitution.

If the court clears the changes, the ruling could lead to the creation of 70 new parliamentary constituencies and establish several powerful new posts: a prime minister, two deputies and an official leader of the parliamentary opposition.

The amendments became a lightning rod for politicians jostling ahead of the general election scheduled for August 9. Kenyatta and his deputy president, William Ruto, have publicly clashed over the proposals.

Ruto is running for the presidency in the August presidential poll; he opposes the changes. But Kenyatta is backing his former foe, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who favours the amendments.

"They have told us they will bring back the BBI monster because they want to create an imperial presidency," Ruto told his party's delegates earlier this month.

The constitutional changes will create an all powerful presidency by giving him control of the judiciary through a proposed office of a judicial ombudsman, Ruto said.

It will also put the legislature under the president's thumb because he will control the appointment to the new posts to be created, including the prime minister, he said.

Kenyatta argues the constitutional overhaul promotes power sharing among competing ethnic groups, a position vehemently dismissed by Ruto's camp.

"I reject the suggestion that a united country is one that has no political competition or opposition," Ruto told his party's delegates, adding that a democratically elected government policed by a robust opposition was the answer.

World+Biz

Kenya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

3h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

4h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History of lipstick

History of lipstick

15m | Videos
Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

20m | Videos
Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

25m | Videos
When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online