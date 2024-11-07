Kamala Harris concedes election to Trump but vows to fight on

Trump claims falsely that he won the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden.

Harris encouraged her supporters, especially young people, not to give up even in their disappointment and said: "Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win."

Harris rose to the top of the Democratic ticket in July after Biden stepped aside. She brought new-found enthusiasm and cash to the effort, but she struggled to overcome voters' concerns about the economy and immigration.

"I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. But here's the thing: America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars ... the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service," she said.

Thousands had gathered at the school on Tuesday night for what they hoped would be a historic victory for the first woman to become president. They came back on Wednesday to show their support and rue her loss.

Jamela Joseph, 31, a doctoral student at Howard, said: "America had its opportunity to move forward in a progressive and intentional manner, and as a nation it has, you know, shown that it's going to repeat itself and its history and its legacy of upholding white supremacy racism, in terms of treating women as second class citizens."

Donna Bruce, 72, said she had come to show love and respect for what Harris had done. She noted she had just seen a little girl with a T-shirt that said: "A Black girl will save the world."

"I still believe that," Bruce said. "It may not be this Black girl, but I believe a Black girl will."