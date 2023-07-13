Judgement day for Thailand's embattled Pita as parliament votes on PM

Politics

Reuters
13 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 09:24 am

Related News

Judgement day for Thailand's embattled Pita as parliament votes on PM

Reuters
13 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 09:24 am
Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat poses for a picture on the day of voting for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat poses for a picture on the day of voting for a new prime minister at the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat was braced for a critical test of his political clout on Thursday, as parliament convenes for a high-stakes vote on the premiership that could test the unity of his eight-party alliance.

The 42-year-old leader of surprise election winners Move Forward is expected to be the only candidate in Thursday's vote, but he faces a big challenge in securing the required backing of more than half of 750-member bicameral parliament.

The liberal Move Forward and its alliance partner, Pheu Thai, thrashed conservative pro-military parties in the May 14 election, seen widely as a resounding rejection of nearly a decade of government led or backed by the royalist military.

But Pita's determination to pursue Move Forward's progressive, anti-establishment agenda puts him at odds with a powerful nexus of conservatives and old money families that have loomed large over Thai politics for decades, and will be almost certain to try to thwart him in Thursday's vote.

Pita has had a bumpy ride and was dealt a major blow on the eve of the vote when two legal complaints against him gained momentum, prompting hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators to gather in Bangkok to warn of moves afoot to keep Move Forward from power.

The Constitutional Court agreed on Wednesday to take on a complaint against the party over its plan to amend a strict law that prohibits insulting the monarchy, just hours after the election commission recommended the court disqualifies Pita as a lawmaker over a shareholding violation.

"There have been attempts to block, not to block me but block the majority government of the people from getting to run the country in various ways," Pita told ThaiRath TV.

"This is quite normal for the path to power in our country... All the big and important things are always difficult. I am encouraged and hopeful to fix things as they come until the dream of mine and the people can be reached."

The cases against Move Forward are the latest twist in a two-decade struggle for power in Thailand fraught with coups, court interventions and crippling street protests.

More turbulence can be expected if Pita fails to prevail in the vote. His alliance controls 312 seats, but to get the required 376 votes, he is banking on support from some of the 250 members of an upper house Senate appointed by the military in the wake of a 2014 coup.

If Pita fails, the alliance must decide whether to back him again in another vote, slated for next week, or put forward another candidate, testing its cohesion as it seeks to form the next government.

World+Biz

thailand / Pita Limjaroenrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 12 pm, Fakirapool to Kakrail and the surrounding areas were jam-packed with BNP activists. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Infighting, enthusiasm and poor signal: Inside the highly anticipated AL-BNP rallies

53m | Panorama
Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

1d | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

1d | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

11h | TBS Today
The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

11h | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

15h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

18h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar