JD Vance once compared Trump to Hitler. Now, he is Trump's vice president-elect

While the contours of Trump's second administration are still fuzzy, Vance, a Yale Law graduate, could play a role in policy formulation.

"I really do believe that with better leadership we are on the cusp of a golden age of American prosperity," Vance said at an Arizona rally last week.

Some Trump advisers who supported his selection as the Republican's running mate argued he could boost the campaign's Rust Belt bona fides in a race that would be determined by voters in a handful of battleground states, including nearby Pennsylvania and Michigan.

At first, Vance's hardcore conservative views and sometimes-awkward appearances on the trail gave Trump allies and donors pause. Democrats re-surfaced 2021 comments in which Vance disparaged women without children as "childless cat ladies," potentially hurting the campaign's standing among women.

But as the race wore on, Vance showed some prowess at tailoring his message to his audience.

In September, Vance amplified a baseless conspiracy theory holding that Haitian immigrants were eating household pets in Ohio, a false tale that energized Trump's conservative base. Trump repeated it during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Just weeks later, however, Vance came off as conciliatory and warm in a debate with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, showing a level of discipline Trump often lacks.

"Turned out to be a good choice," Trump said of Vance on Wednesday as they addressed cheering supporters, with Trump noting he had "taken a little heat" at first for picking the polarizing senator as his No. 2.

GRADUAL EVOLUTION

After serving in the Marine Corps, attending Yale Law and working as a venture capitalist in San Francisco, Vance rose to national prominence thanks to his memoir. In the book, he explored the socioeconomic problems confronting his hometown and attempted to explain Trump's popularity among impoverished white Americans to readers.

He was harshly critical of Trump, both publicly and privately, in 2016 and during the opening stages of Trump's 2017-2021 term in the White House.