Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, company

Reuters
31 October, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 08:02 am

Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Gaza, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Japan has imposed a fresh set of sanctions on individuals and a company connected to the Gaza-based group Hamas, according to a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The sanctions consist of freezing the assets of individuals and a company that have helped fund Hamas, and are in line with new sanctions announced by the United States government earlier this month.

It is the first set of sanctions Japan has imposed on Hamas since its deadly rampage on Oct. 7 that Israeli authorities say killed over 1,400 people.

Individuals including Hamas operatives Muhammad Ahmad 'Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah and Ayman Nofal were newly added to the list of people and organisations deemed as terrorists by Japan.

