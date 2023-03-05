Jaishankar meets Momen on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue

Politics

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 09:41 am

Related News

Jaishankar meets Momen on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 09:41 am
Photo: Collected from Twitter
Photo: Collected from Twitter

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday (3 March)  held meetings with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen along with the foreign ministers of Oman, France and Singapore.

"So nice to meet FM Dr Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 sidelines. Neighbourhood First, always," Jaishankar tweeted. 

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs.

During the Raisina Dialogue, Quad foreign ministers reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and strongly supported the peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threats or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight.

"Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad's steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient. We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight and oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," said a statement released by Quad.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

1h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

49m | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

17h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

19h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale