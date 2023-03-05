Jaishankar meets Momen on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday (3 March) held meetings with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen along with the foreign ministers of Oman, France and Singapore.

"So nice to meet FM Dr Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 sidelines. Neighbourhood First, always," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Raisina Dialogue is the flagship think-tank event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with India's Ministry of External Affairs.

During the Raisina Dialogue, Quad foreign ministers reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and strongly supported the peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threats or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight.

"Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad's steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient. We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight and oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," said a statement released by Quad.