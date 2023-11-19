Jailed Russian nationalist nominates himself for president

Politics

Reuters
19 November, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 09:08 am

Related News

Jailed Russian nationalist nominates himself for president

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Putin has unprecedented support and that he would win an overwhelming majority if he ran

Reuters
19 November, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 09:08 am
Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Igor Girkin, a prominent ultranationalist in custody in Russia awaiting trial on charges of inciting extremism, nominated himself to run for president in 2024 in an announcement read on his behalf on Saturday, the online SOTA news channel said.

Girkin said from custody in August that he would make a better president than Vladimir Putin, whom he described as "too kind". His comments at the time were laced with irony and he is considered an unlikely contender.

In a post on its Telegram channel, SOTA carried a video of Oleg Nelzin, whom it described as co-chair of a group called Russian Movement for Strelkov, reading a letter from Girkin at a news conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The letter instructed his followers to set up a headquarters and start collecting signatures for his candidacy, SOTA said. Supporters of Girkin said in September that his criminal investigation had been extended until Dec. 18.

Girkin, who lost an appeal against pre-trial detention in a Moscow court in August, is best known in the West for his conviction in absentia by a Dutch court for his role in shooting down a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Putin has unprecedented support and that he would win an overwhelming majority if he ran.

World+Biz / Europe

Russia / Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

4h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

4h | Panorama
Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

1h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

1h | TBS Economy
Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

14h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

15h | TBS SPORTS