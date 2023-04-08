Iraq calls on Turkey to apologise for attack on Sulaymaniyah airport

Politics

Reuters
08 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:20 pm

Related News

Iraq calls on Turkey to apologise for attack on Sulaymaniyah airport

Reuters
08 April, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 05:20 pm
Iraq calls on Turkey to apologise for attack on Sulaymaniyah airport

Iraq called on Turkey on Saturday to apologise for what it said was an attack on Sulaymaniyah airport in Iraq's north, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey has no legal justification to "continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil... in this regard we call on the Turkish government to take responsibility and present an official apology."

Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), wrote in a Twitter post that a drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport on Friday but caused no damage or delays or suspension of flights.

A Turkish defence ministry official told Reuters that no Turkish Armed Forces operation took place in that region on Friday.

An informed source close to the leadership of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party that controls the Sulaimaniya area, and two Kurdish security officials said Mazloum Abdi, chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and three US military personnel were near the airport at the time of the alleged attack.

The three sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to media, said no one was injured or killed in the incident.

A US official confirmed there was a strike on a convoy in the area and US military personnel were in it, but there were no casualties.

While Turkey views the Kurdish-led forces in Syria as terrorists and a national security threat, the United States views the SDF as an ally that has helped drive Islamic State from vast areas of Syria.

Turkey has conducted several large-scale military operations including air strikes over the decades in northern Iraq and northern Syria against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Islamic State and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Claims of an attack came days after Turkey closed its airspace to aircraft travelling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what it said was intensified activity there by PKK militants.

The outlawed PKK, which has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

World+Biz

Turkey / Iraq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

4h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

4h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

1h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

3h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

5h | TBS Markets
Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula