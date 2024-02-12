Indonesia's election in numbers

Reuters
12 February, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 09:26 am

Here are some key figures on the election

Indonesia&#039;s Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto delivers his speech during his campaign rally at the Baharoeddin Siregar Stadium, in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 7, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/via REUTERS/ File photo
Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto delivers his speech during his campaign rally at the Baharoeddin Siregar Stadium, in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 7, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Galih Pradipta/via REUTERS/ File photo

Indonesia holds what will be the world's biggest single-day election on Feb. 14, which will also decide who will become president of the world's third-biggest democracy and its fourth most populous nation.

Here are some key figures on the election.

- 204.8 million Indonesians are eligible to cast votes

- 4 is the number of presidential elections held in Indonesia's history

- 20,616 is the number of posts to be decided

- 18 parties are running in the legislative election

- 258,602 candidates are registered

- 17 is the minimum voting age in Indonesia

- 6 is the number of hours polling stations will be open on election day

- 1.7 million Indonesians can vote from overseas

- 115.4 million is the number of registered voters on the island of Java alone

- 94 million is the average number of viewers for each of the first four televised presidential debates

- 580 seats are up for grabs in the lower house of parliament

- 3 is the number of successive attempts at the presidency made by Prabowo Subianto, a candidate in this year's contest

- 56 candidates with graft convictions are running in the election

