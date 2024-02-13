Indonesia in final stretch ahead of world's biggest single-day election

Politics

Reuters
13 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 01:10 pm

Related News

Indonesia in final stretch ahead of world's biggest single-day election

Two opinion surveys last week projected Defence Minister Prabowo, who is making his third run to be president, could secure more than 50% of the votes on Wednesday, allowing him to win in a single round

Reuters
13 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
A worker carries a ballot box for distribution to polling stations at a distribution centre ahead of the presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker carries a ballot box for distribution to polling stations at a distribution centre ahead of the presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Indonesian authorities were making final preparations ahead of Wednesday's election, with around 25,000 police set to ensure security in a contest seen as a test of democratic gains made since the end of authoritarian rule 25 years ago.

Outgoing President Joko Widodo has presided over steady growth and relative stability in the past decade in the mineral-rich Group of 20 economies of 270 million people, establishing it as a future base for multinationals in the electric vehicle supply chain.

Still, Widodo, who is widely known as Jokowi, has in the run-up to the February 14 presidential election faced criticism over his perceived political meddling and push to establish a political dynasty.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He has not explicitly endorsed any of the three presidential candidates but has made highly publicised appearances with controversial former special forces commander Prabowo Subianto, and his eldest son is running on the same ticket for vice president.

Two opinion surveys last week projected Defence Minister Prabowo, who is making his third run to be president, could secure more than 50% of the votes on Wednesday, allowing him to win in a single round. Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo were seen at least 27 and 31 points behind him respectively.

Dance moves and deepfakes: Indonesia presidential candidates duke it out on TikTok
Explainer-How will Indonesia's presidential election play out?

 

 

Indonesia has entered a cooling-off period until voting day, with candidates barred from campaigning.

Running an election is a gargantuan task in Indonesia. The archipelago of more than 17,000 islands stretches across three time zones and a distance similar to the United States.

Election officials have delivered ballot boxes and papers to far-flung regions, in some cases travelling hours by boat, helicopter or ox-drawn carts.

The weather agency has warned about the risk of extreme weather in West Java on polling day, media reported. Meanwhile, the election commission has postponed voting in ten villages in the Karanganyar district in Central Java due to flooding.

Jokowi's tacit backing of Prabowo has led to accusations he has flouted election rules, which he rejects.

'Jokowi effect': How Indonesia's outgoing leader shaped election to succeed him
Once disgraced, military man Prabowo eyes Indonesia presidency after makeover

 

 

In Indonesia, sitting presidents can campaign for candidates providing they do not use state resources and must take official leave to do so. Incumbents have typically been neutral.

The presidential office has denied political meddling by Jokowi.

Hundreds of students held noisy street protests on Monday to protest against what they see as democratic backsliding under Jokowi, a former furniture salesman who seemed to offer a clean break from the military and political elite.

In 1998, huge student protests fuelled unrest that led to the fall of former strongman leader Suharto and helped usher in democracy.

Top News / World+Biz

Indonesia election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

54m | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

59m | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

18h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

2h | Videos
Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

4h | Videos
Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

15h | Videos
India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

16h | Videos