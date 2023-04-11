Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections

Politics

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 02:46 pm

Related News

Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 02:46 pm
A worker carries election materials as he prepares ballot boxes before their distribution to polling stations in a warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
A worker carries election materials as he prepares ballot boxes before their distribution to polling stations in a warehouse in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

An Indonesian court on Tuesday overturned a lower court's controversial order to delay the 2024 national elections by two years, arguing it had overstepped its jurisdiction and had no authority to make the decision.

The ruling by the Jakarta High Court will ease political uncertainty in the world's third-largest democracy and means the February 2024 presidential and general elections should be able to go ahead as scheduled.

The March 2 decision by the Central Jakarta district court stunned many politicians and voters in Indonesia, after it ordered a halt of more than two years on all election activities over a complaint from an obscure party whose application to run had been denied.

The elections will decide among many posts who will be Indonesia's next president, with incumbent Joko Widodo now in the final year of his second term, the maximum allowed by the constitution.

Ruling on an appeal filed by the election commission, or KPU, deciding chief judge Sugeng Riyono on Tuesday said the lower court had no authority or competence to deliberate on the matter.

The recently formed Prima Party, which filed the initial complaint, had argued there were flaws in the KPU's registration process and software. The district court has said it accepted the case because other courts would not take it on.

Afifuddin, a KPU commissioner, said the latest verdict made clear which bodies had the power to decide on election disputes.

"The court ruling has affirmed that general court has no authority or absolute competence to settle this case," he told Reuters.

Mahfud MD, a senior cabinet minister responsible for legal, political and security affairs, said Indonesians must now turn their attention back to the election.

"Everybody must now concentrate on elections being held in February," he told a news conference.

"Election matters cannot be presided over by district courts." 

The Prima Party had yet to decide if it would appeal to the Supreme Court, said its chairman Agus Jabo Priyono.

Titi Anggraini of the Association for Elections and Democracy said filing an appeal to the Supreme Court would not impact election proceedings or the schedule for the vote.

Tuesday's outcome could take the heat out of speculation that Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, could seek to stay in office beyond his second term, an idea floated by some of his allies that he himself has rejected.

Jokowi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the court ruling.

 

World+Biz

Indonesia / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

4h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

4h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

1h | TBS Stories
Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

5h | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

5h | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze