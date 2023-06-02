Indian PM Modi invited to address joint meeting of US Congress on 22 June

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a rally for the upcoming state elections in New Delhi on February 3. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images via Foreign Policy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a rally for the upcoming state elections in New Delhi on February 3. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images via Foreign Policy

The leaders of the US Congress said on Friday they had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate on 22 June, one of the highest honours Washington affords to foreign dignitaries.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

They said the address would celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India.

