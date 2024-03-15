Indian Electoral bonds: BJP leads in donations, TMC leaves behind Congress

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) waves the party flag during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) redeemed electoral bonds of much higher value than the Congress, the Election Commission of India's data revealed on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party received the highest sum among all political parties through the electoral bonds scheme.

While many top corporate houses featured on the list of those who purchased the bonds, the biggest donor turned out to be a Tamil Nadu-based lottery firm.

Here are the top takeaways from the electoral bonds list