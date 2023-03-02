Indian election results 2023: Early trends show BJP's huge lead in Tripura, TMC 2nd in Meghalaya

The counting of votes for the Indian assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland began at 8am on Thursday morning, with early trends from postal ballot showing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leads in 39 seats and Left and its ally Congress ahead on 15 seats in Tripura. The new entrant TIPRA Motha of Pradyot Debbarma, the scion of erstwhile royalty, is leading in 5 seats.

In Meghalaya, the NPP is leading in 16 seats and the Trinamool Congress is leading in 9 seats, according to early trends. The BJP is ahead on 7 seats.

In Nagaland, the NDPP is leading in 36 seats, while the NPF is ahead on 3 seats. Amid tight security, the counting of votes for assembly elections in the three northeastern states began.

The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements for the counting of votes. The three states witnessed high voter turnout. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in the northeast, is optimistic about the positive outcome in the three states.

Meghalaya and Nagaland went for the Assembly polls on February 27 while voting was held in Tripura on 16 February.

However, the exit polls have predicted a clear victory of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance in Nagaland.

In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP contested 40 seats while its ally BJP put up candidates for 20 seats in the 60-member House. Akuluto's seat was won uncontested by the BJP. Congress contested 23 seats in the state.

The NDPP-BJP alliance in the state is led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Naga People's Front (NPF) leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has said that the party is open to post-poll arrangements. Interestingly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also fielded 16 candidates.