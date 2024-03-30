Indian EC bars ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan from using 2011 World Cup win photos in his Lok Sabha campaign

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 02:37 pm

Photo: Collected from Indian Express
Photo: Collected from Indian Express

 

The Indian Election Commission (EC) has prohibited former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Baharampur, West Bengal, from using photographs depicting the Indian cricket team's 2011 World Cup victory moments and the national flag during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The action follows shortly after the state Congress filed a complaint against Pathan for utilizing images of Sachin Tendulkar and others for campaigning in Baharampur, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), reports Indian Express.

Sources within the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal stated that the poll panel conducted a thorough assessment of the complaint and deemed it valid.

On Friday, the Election Commission (EC) instructed Pathan to take down all photographs and posters of such nature that had been displayed within the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency.

The EC also asked him not to use the national flag during campaigning, says Indian Express.

In a letter addressed to the West Bengal CEO on Wednesday, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee demanded stringent action against Pathan, asserting that the utilization of banners and posters featuring the 2011 cricket World Cup-winning team constituted a blatant violation of the MCC.

"This is to inform you that Yusuf Pathan has started using banners, posters and photos in different places in the said constituency. It clearly depicts the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2011, winning moments and high profile cricket celebrities including the likes of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and others," the party said in the letter to the CEO.

Bengal Congress president and the party's Baharampur candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said Pathan was depicting the national cricket team's win "as his own victory by using such photographs".

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pathan said that he did not go anywhere to put up his poster. "I have a lot of followers who can put up my photographs of winning the World Cup anywhere. They have the right to do so. I have not gone anywhere to put up my posters. Now the legal team will see whether there is any violation. But I had won the World Cup through hard work," he said.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in Baharampur in the fourth of the seven phases of polling on 13 May. The result will be declared on 4 June.

