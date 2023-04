Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh pose for a picture before start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's defence minister and his Russian counterpart on Friday reiterated their commitment towards strengthening their partnership in defence, a government statement said.

Rajnath Singh and Sergei K Shoigu held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' gathering in New Delhi.