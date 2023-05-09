'India, Israel do not compete but complete each other,' says Israeli foreign minister in Delhi

PTI/Hindustan Times
09 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 03:55 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

India and Israel are strategic partners which don't compete with each other but complete each other, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday.

The Israeli foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning on a visit to explore ways to expand bilateral ties and prepare the ground for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to India this year.

At the India-Israel Business Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Cohen said India-Israel trade volume will surpass the $20-billion mark.

Terming India "the gate from the east to the west", Cohen said trades from India will sell everywhere.

"It is very important to emphasise that Israel and India are strategic partners. We are not competing with each other. We definitely complete each other," he said.

The Israeli foreign minister said agreements would be signed later on Tuesday for having more employees from India in Israel.

"We also like to take this opportunity to have students from India to Israel. Our countries should and have a lot in common. Both of us have a vibrant democracy. We are working together with the Jewish people and the Indian people for more than 2,000 years. But right now, I believe that in the coming 2,000 years, we can do much more," he said.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the foundation of the relationship between India and Israel has deep roots and a long history. "As the world underwent important changes, the strategic importance of the India-Israel relationship has only increased," he said.

"We are committed to addressing some of the world's biggest challenges by joint investments and new initiatives in water, energy, transport, space and technology through the India-Israel-UAE-US network," the minister said.

Shekhawat said the defence sector is an important area of cooperation between India and Israel. "And both countries have made significant progress (in it). It is appropriate to mention that to further our relationship today we are signing a joint statement of intent to establish India Israel's central water technology at IIT-Roorke," he said.

The Jal Shakti minister called on countries to come together and cooperate in the water sector.

"It is more pertinent for countries to come together and cooperate in the water sector in view of climate change. The role of the private sector and business leaders is vital in providing the solutions and in addressing the water security problems," Shekhawat added.

