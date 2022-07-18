Imran Khan's party secures thumping win in Punjab by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 11:25 am

Related News

Imran Khan's party secures thumping win in Punjab by-polls

TBS Report
18 July, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday (17 July) routed the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) by winning at least 15 seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 seats that got vacated after the disqualification of PTI members who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister's office.

As per poll results, PTI won five seats in central Punjab, five in the north, reports The Dawn.

Imran Khan's party lost one seat in Lahore, three in south Punjab and one in the north in the by-elections held in 14 districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the ruling PML-N could win only four seats, as it had fielded turncoats in all the constituencies, except one of Lahore, where PTI renegade Aleem Khan had decided against contesting the by-election.

PTI chairman Imran Khan in a tweet thanked party workers and voters of Punjab for defeating, what he called, not just PML-N candidates, but the entire state machinery, especially harassment by police and a "totally biased" Election Commission of Pakistan.

He also thanked the PTI allies — PML-Q, Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

"The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP. Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos," Khan said.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Now | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

44m | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

14h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

15h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

16h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership