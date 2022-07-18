Imran Khan's party secures thumping win in Punjab by-polls

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday (17 July) routed the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) by winning at least 15 seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 seats that got vacated after the disqualification of PTI members who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister's office.

As per poll results, PTI won five seats in central Punjab, five in the north, reports The Dawn.

Imran Khan's party lost one seat in Lahore, three in south Punjab and one in the north in the by-elections held in 14 districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the ruling PML-N could win only four seats, as it had fielded turncoats in all the constituencies, except one of Lahore, where PTI renegade Aleem Khan had decided against contesting the by-election.

PTI chairman Imran Khan in a tweet thanked party workers and voters of Punjab for defeating, what he called, not just PML-N candidates, but the entire state machinery, especially harassment by police and a "totally biased" Election Commission of Pakistan.

He also thanked the PTI allies — PML-Q, Majlis-i-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

"The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP. Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos," Khan said.