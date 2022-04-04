Imran Khan guilty of ‘high treason’, says former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

FILE PHOTO: Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) gestures during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supr­emo Nawaz Sharif has laid into Imran Khan and all other "conspirators" for dismissing a no-confidence motion against Khan, saying that "a man obsessed with power has trampled on the Constitution today".

"Imran Khan, who puts his ego before the country and the nation, and all conspiratorial characters involv­ed in this conspiracy are guilty of high treason that attracts Article 6," Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court as prime minister, warned in a tweet on Sunday, reports the Dawn.

He made these remarks after the dismissal of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Khan by former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by President Arif Alvi.

اقتدار کی ہوس میں ڈوبے ھوۓ جنونی شخص نے آج آئین کو پاؤں تلے روندا۔ اپنی انا کو ملک و قوم پر مقدم رکھنے والے عمران خان اور اس سازش میں ملوث تمام سازشی کردار سنگین غداری کے مجرم ہیں جن پر آرٹیکل 6 کا اطلاق ہوتا ہے۔ پاکستان کے ساتھ زیادتی اور آئین کی بے حرمتی کا حساب لیا جائے گا۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) April 3, 2022

Nawaz Sharif pledged that the "abuse of Pakistan and desecration of the Constitution will be taken into account".

His daughter and PML-N Vice President Mar­y­am Nawaz also reacted strongly to the developments.

اپنی کرسی کو بچانے کی خاطر آئینِ پاکستان کا حلیہ بگاڑنے کی اجازت کسی کو نہیں دی جانی چاہیے۔ اس جرم پر اگر اس پاگل اور جنونی شخص کو سزا نا دی گئی تو آج کے بعد اس ملک میں جنگل کا قانون چلے گا! April 3, 2022

"No one should be allowed to distort the Constitution of Pakistan to save his seat. If this crazy and fanatic person is not punished for this crime, the law of the jungle will prevail in this country after today!" she said in a Twitter post, referring to Prime Minister Khan.

"Obsessed with power, Imran Khan has targeted himself in a suicide attack today. Imran's drama and story are over now, God willing," Maryam said in another tweet.

In an earlier tweet, she posted a group photo featuring Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan and Faisal Javed Khan, and said: "Mark their faces. This is the group, the mafia that has attacked and abrogated the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. They all must be tried under Article 6."