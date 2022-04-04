Imran Khan to continue as Pak prime minister till appointment of caretaker premier

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 01:28 pm

Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia&#039;s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

Imran Khan will continue to serve as the prime minister of Pakistan till the appointment of a caretaker premier under Article 224-A(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan, according to a notification issued by Pak President Dr Arif Alvi 's office.

Article 224(A) deals with the procedure of the appointment of the caretaker prime minister in case the leader of the house and leader of the opposition do not agree on the name of a caretaker prime minister, while 224(A) says: "The incumbent Prime Minister and the incumbent Chief Minister shall continue to hold office till appointment of the care-taker Prime Minister and the care-taker Chief Minister, as the case may be."

Imran Khan guilty of ‘high treason’, says former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

Earlier in the day, the Pak Cabinet Secretariat had issued a notification stating that Imran Khan had "ceased to hold the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with immediate effect".

However, under Article 94 of the Constitution, the president "may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister".

The development came after the Pakistani National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri disallowed the no-trust vote against Imran Khan by ruling it to be part of a "foreign conspiracy" and in violation of Article 5 of the Constitution, which demands loyalty to the state.

As the opposition reeled in the face of the government's move, Khan appeared on television moments later to announce that he had advised the president to dissolve the NA and called on Pakistanis to prepare for fresh elections.

Shortly after, the Pakistani president dissolved the lower house of Parliament under Article 58 of the Constitution, which saids: "The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised."

