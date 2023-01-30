Imran Khan to contest from 33 seats in Pakistan National Assembly bypoll

Politics

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 10:52 am

Related News

Imran Khan to contest from 33 seats in Pakistan National Assembly bypoll

Of the 33 vacant seats in lower house, 12 are from Punjab province, eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Islamabad, nine from Sindh, and one from Balochistan.

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 10:52 am
Former Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Collected
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Collected

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to contest National Assembly bypoll from all 33 vacant seats, senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday evening, PTI vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken during the party's core committee meeting.

"Imran Khan will be PTI's sole candidate in all 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken in the party's core committee meeting which was presided over by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday," Qureshi said.

Earlier this month, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had said on Twitter that Khan will be the party's candidate on all thrity-three seats. The final decision was taken after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that by-polls for 33 vacant National Assembly seats would be held on March 16.

Of the 33 vacant seats in lower house, 12 are from Punjab province, eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Islamabad, nine from Sindh, and one from Balochistan.

The PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse from Pakistan National Assembly after Imran Khan's ouster in April 2022.

The National Assembly speaker, however, accept only 11 resignations stating that he needed to individually verify if the lawmakers were resigning of their own accord. In October last year, Khan contested eight parliamentary seats and won six of them.

Last month, National Assembly speaker Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 PTI lawmakers, after which the ECP de-notified them. The speaker later accepted another 35 (and ECP de-notified them), and the remaining 43 resignations of PTI lawmakers after Imran Khan announced returning to the National Assembly to put Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the test of a vote of confidence.

The ECP has yet to de-notify 43 PTI lawmakers. If the ECP de-notifies the remaining 43 PTI lawmakers, Khan's party would be virtually wiped out of the National Assembly.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan / Pakistan Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

2h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

2h | TBS Entertainment
How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

2h | TBS Insight
Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund