Hurdles ahead as Philippines' Marcos begins six-year presidency

Politics

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:01 am

Related News

Hurdles ahead as Philippines' Marcos begins six-year presidency

Reuters
30 June, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:01 am
Philippine president-elect Ferdinand &quot;Bongbong&quot; Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, attends a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Philippine president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, attends a news conference at his headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Ferdinand Marcos starts his six-year term as Philippines president on Thursday facing a host of challenges, from rising inflation and pandemic recovery to balancing relations between competing superpowers the United States and China.

The 64-year-old, who is allowed only one term in the top job, has yet to fill all cabinet posts, but he has so far nominated experienced technocrats to handle the economy, helping to ease some market fears about his presidency and policy inexperience.

WHAT ARE THE IMMEDIATE PRIORITIES?

Marcos is inheriting an economy that is on a solid footing after bouncing back from the worst of the pandemic, but he will be under pressure to sustain that recovery while battling soaring inflation. Taming it will be his top priority.

Having promised during the campaign to halve the cost of rice, the national staple, Marcos has appointed himself agriculture minister, citing the urgent need to boost farm production to strengthen food security and also keep food prices under control.

Rising inflation driven by higher food and fuel costs, has prompted the Philippines to join global peers in starting to dial back policy stimulus. The new central bank governor Felipe Medalla has signalled the prospect of a series of gradual interest rate hikes to combat runaway inflation.

WHAT ABOUT LONGER-TERM PROJECTS?

Weak infrastructure has long been an impediment to attracting foreign investment in the Philippines and upgrades to ports, roads, rail, air terminals, power transmission and utilities are long overdue.

The Marcos team has said it was open to tapping private funds for the infrastructure and would continue his predecessor's pandemic-delayed "build, build, build" programme. Advancing this would help Marcos show tangible results, while creating jobs and foreign investor interest.

However, to avoid constraints on funding, Marcos and his economic team will also need to control government debt that had ballooned to 60.5% of gross domestic product at the end of 2021, the highest ratio in 16 years, from 39.6% before the pandemic.

His finance minister, Benjamin Diokno, said he prefers to focus on improving tax administration and collection, including reducing corruption, than raising taxes, to boost revenues.

WHAT APPROACH WILL MARCOS TAKE ON MINING?

Marcos faces a difficult task of balancing the economic benefits of exploiting the Philippines' vast untapped mineral resources with protection of its stunning but fragile natural environment.

Mining accounts for just 1% of the economic output of the Philippines and only an estimated 5% of its minerals have been extracted so far. A third of its land mass is deemed by experts to have high mineral potential.

Marcos has said he would push for "clean mining" and wants to see some value added to mineral exports by selling processed materials instead of just ores. The Philippines is China's biggest supplier of mostly low-grade nickel ore.

WHICH DIRECTION WILL HIS FOREIGN POLICY GO?

While Marcos is widely perceived to be friendly to China, political observers believe his approach will differ from that of predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who enthusiastically courted Beijing - with little in return - while threatening to downgrade ties with former colonial ruler, the United States.

Marcos said during the campaign he would have to "walk a very, very fine line" between Beijing and defence treaty ally Washington. While he has expressed intent to elevate ties with China, he has also vowed to stand firm against any threat it poses to Philippine sovereign interests.

"Marcos realised there's a lot of public scepticism after years of Duterte's fruitless flirtations with China," said Richard Heydarian, an author and academic who specialises in politics and foreign relations.

Maintaining the country's alliance with the United States, Heydarian said, will be essential in keeping the military and the public onside in a country with historically strong links to the United States.

Top News / World+Biz

Ferdinand Marcos Jr / Philippines / Philippines Presidential Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

59m | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

19h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

22h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

14m | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

12h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

12h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years