How many Muslim candidates won the Indian Lok Sabha polls 2024?

Politics

Hindustan Times
05 June, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 09:50 am

Related News

How many Muslim candidates won the Indian Lok Sabha polls 2024?

78 Muslim candidates were in the fray in the Lok Sabha polls

Hindustan Times
05 June, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 09:50 am
A woman leaves after voting during the fourth phase of the general election at a polling station, in Beed, Maharashtra, India, May 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman leaves after voting during the fourth phase of the general election at a polling station, in Beed, Maharashtra, India, May 13, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The Bharatiya Janata Party will form its third government at the Centre in a row. The party won 240 seats, which is 32 short of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress nearly doubled its 2019 seats tally as it won 99 seats.

In 543 seats that went to polls, 15 Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls, including former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who defeated Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

78 Muslim candidates were in the fray in the Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 elections, 115 Muslim candidates contested.

Among the Muslim candidates that won the elections was Congress candidate Imran Masood, who won the Saharanpur seat by a massive margin of 64,542 votes.

Iqra Choudhary, a 29-year-old Samajwadi Party candidate from Kairana, defeated BJP's Pradeep Kumar by 69,116 votes.

Afzal Ansari won the Ghazipur seat.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat by a margin of 3,38,087 votes, defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella.

In Ladakh, Independent candidate Mohammad Haneefa secured a victory by a margin of 27,862 votes while another Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh won Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla seat by bagging 4.7 lakh votes.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Mohibbullah won the Rampur seat by securing 4,81,503 votes, while Zia Ur Rehman won in Sambhal by a margin of 1.2 lakh votes.

Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference won in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat by 2,81,794 votes against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. In Srinagar NC candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi secured 3,56,866 votes.

In West Bengal's Baharampur seat, first-time contender Yusuf Pathan beat Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha and six-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by 85,022 votes.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc won over 231 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 295 seats.

It will be for the first time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to rely on the support of his allies to form a government.

In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP won 282 and 303 seats.

The INDIA bloc is reportedly sending overtures to NDA allies in the hope of mustering support to form a government.

World+Biz

India election / India Election 2024 / India’s Muslims / Indian Muslim / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

2h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

33m | Videos
17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

14h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

15h | Videos
The number of space tourists is increasing

The number of space tourists is increasing

1h | Videos