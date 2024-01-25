How Biden plans to fight Trump in 2024

Fifty-two percent of Republicans said that Trump “rightfully won,” while only 29% said that Biden had rightfully won. Illustration: TBS

We might witness a replay of the 2020 US elections, wherein Joe Biden ran for the office in the presidential race against former President Donald Trump, standing on the podium as his opponent.

Donald Trump's decisive victory in the first two Republican presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire make almost certain what Biden's re-election campaign has predicted for months, reports Reuters.

It's a rematch they say they are confident Biden will win, even as public opinion polls show him tied with Trump and Americans are angry over high prices and question his age, his economic plans and his policies on the border and in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, to beat Trump again, as he did in 2020, Biden's team is focused on warning that Trump poses a serious threat to US democracy, and that abortion and other personal freedoms are at stake. They are banking on that approach winning over independents and sparking enthusiasm among lukewarm Democrats.