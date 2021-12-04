Germany's Social Democrats back coalition agreement

Politics

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 07:40 pm

Germany's Social Democrats back coalition agreement

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Germany&#039;s Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

Members of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD), which narrowly won a federal election in September, voted on Saturday to back a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats that should allow the three-way alliance to take over next week.

The coalition, the first at federal level between the ideologically disparate Greens, the libertarian Free Democrats (FDP) and Olaf Scholz's centre-left SPD, will end 16 years of conservative governments led by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Greens and the FDP also need the approval of their members for the deal that the three parties agreed last month. They hope the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, will vote Scholz in as chancellor on Wednesday.

The "traffic light" alliance, named after the parties' respective colours, will usher in a new era of relations with Europe, and plans to speed up digitalisation of the continent's biggest economy and put a focus on fighting climate change.

World+Biz / Europe

Germany's Social Democrats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

6h | Wheels
Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

9h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

2h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

2h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub