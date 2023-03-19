G7: inaction by UN Security Council over N Korea missile tests 'regretful'

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations said on Sunday they regret the inaction by the UN Security Council over N.Korea's missile tests.

In a statement, they noted "obstruction" by some members of the UNSC. Though they did not name them, China and Russia have blocked recent attempts to do more in response to N Korea.

The group condemned North Korea's March 16 launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) as "undermining regional and international peace and security."