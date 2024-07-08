French PM Attal: I will hand my resignation on Monday morning

Politics

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 11:36 am

Related News

French PM Attal: I will hand my resignation on Monday morning

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 11:36 am
Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister and French presidential majority group &quot;Ensemble pour la Republique&quot; candidate, delivers a speech after partial results in the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, at Hotel Matignon in Paris in Paris, France, July 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister and French presidential majority group "Ensemble pour la Republique" candidate, delivers a speech after partial results in the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, at Hotel Matignon in Paris in Paris, France, July 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday he will hand his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning, adding he will carry out his functions as long as required.

Attal made the comments after France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far right National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / Europe

France / France election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

5h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

23h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

23m | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

15h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

14h | Videos
Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

4h | Videos