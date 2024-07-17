French government resigns, stays on for now in caretaker role

Politics

Reuters
17 July, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:38 am

Related News

French government resigns, stays on for now in caretaker role

The caretaker government will run current affairs in the euro zone's second-largest economy, but cannot submit new laws to parliament or make any major changes, experts say

Reuters
17 July, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:38 am
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

French centrist Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his government resigned on Tuesday, but will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is appointed following an inconclusive snap election.

The caretaker government will run current affairs in the euro zone's second-largest economy, but cannot submit new laws to parliament or make any major changes, experts say. 

Its role will include making sure that the Olympics, that start on July 26, run smoothly.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Handling current affairs means implementing measures already decided and managing emergencies that arise. No more no less," said Mathieu Disant, a law professor at Paris' Panthéon-Sorbonne university.

"An outgoing government is deprived of its full powers. This completely - and quite logically - deprives it of any margin for political action."

There have been caretaker governments before in France, but none has ever stayed on for more than a few days. There is no set limit to how long an acting government can stay on. Parliament cannot force it to quit.

Strict rules on the separation of powers do not usually allow ministers in France to be lawmakers simultaneously.

But their resignations, even if they stay on in a caretaker capacity, will allow Attal and other members of the government to sit in parliament and take part in the election of the assembly's president when it convenes on Thursday, experts say.

"SHIPWRECK?"

Who becomes president of the assembly, equivalent to a speaker who organises the chamber's agenda and runs debates, is crucial at a time when it is still unclear who will run the government as no party or group has an absolute majority.

A left-wing alliance that unexpectedly topped the June 30 and July 7 election, and which has since been fighting bitterly over who to put forward as prime minister, hopes to agree on a name for parliament chief.

"Never before has the election of the president of the assembly held such a political significance," Eurointelligence analysts said. 

For the left, they said, the aim was to show it "has what it takes to command a majority in the assembly. For the centrists, it is to demonstrate the opposite."  

The New Popular Front (NFP), an alliance ranging from socialists and Greens to the communist party and the hard-left France Unbowed, was hastily assembled before the election.

After it failed to win an absolute majority, years of tensions between the parties have resurfaced over who could run a possible left-wing government.

Complicating matters, Macron has called on mainstream parties to forge an alliance to form a government, an option that would include some of the NFP but exclude France Unbowed.

"If we don't manage to find a solution in the hours, the days, to come, it would be a shipwreck," Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel told BFM TV, describing the state of talks among left-wing parties as "deplorable."

World+Biz / Europe

France / France Prime Minister Gabriel Attal / resignation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

DNCC Smart School Bus Service started

DNCC Smart School Bus Service started

2h | Videos
Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

13h | Videos
Action-counter action over quota reform movement

Action-counter action over quota reform movement

13h | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

14h | Videos