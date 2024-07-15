France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says

Politics

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 01:18 pm

Related News

France's left-wing parties struggle to unite, Socialists' leader says

The New Popular Front (NPF), a hastily assembled alliance ranging from socialists and Greens to the communist party and the hard-left, eurosceptic Unbowed France (LFI), won the  parliamentary election earlier this month but fell well short of a majority

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 01:18 pm
Former French President Francois Hollande, Member of Parliament of the French Socialist Party and the left-wing parties alliance named &quot;Nouveau Front Populaire&quot; (New Popular Front - NFP), poses for a family photo with Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the French Socialist Party (PS), Boris Vallaud, and newly-elected PS lawmakers as they arrive at the National Assembly in Paris following the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, France, July 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/ File Photo
Former French President Francois Hollande, Member of Parliament of the French Socialist Party and the left-wing parties alliance named "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front - NFP), poses for a family photo with Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the French Socialist Party (PS), Boris Vallaud, and newly-elected PS lawmakers as they arrive at the National Assembly in Paris following the second round of the early French parliamentary elections, France, July 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/ File Photo

France's left-wing parties still plan to form a joint government after they emerged as the strongest bloc in parliament in a snap election, but any pact is unlikely to come this week, the head of the Socialist Party (PS) said on Monday. 

"Nothing will happen before July 18." Olivier Faure told France 2 television, referring to the date the newly elected National Assembly is due to convene for the first time.     

The New Popular Front (NPF), a hastily assembled alliance ranging from socialists and Greens to the communist party and the hard-left, eurosceptic Unbowed France (LFI), won the  parliamentary election earlier this month but fell well short of a majority. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We will take our time, don't worry," Faure said.

His comments, coming after a week of fruitless talks within the bloc, marked a shift in tone. 

Following their surprise election win on July 7, Faure and other leaders said they were prepared to form a government and would come up with a name for the prime minister's seat within days. However, no progress has been made since then. 

President Emmanuel Macron last week urged the mainstream parties in France's hung parliament to form a coalition able to muster a "solid" majority, putting pressure on the more moderate parts of the NFP to ditch LFI and join Macron's centrists. 

Even if the left manages to agree on a name to put forward as government chief, it was still unclear if Macron would accept to appoint a premier from its ranks as any such government would lack roughly 100 seats in parliament to form a stable majority. 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

3h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

College student Khadiza is planning to build a cat farm

1h | Videos
Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

3h | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

15h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

4h | Videos